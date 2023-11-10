EFCC Deploys Operatives To Kogi, Set To Monitor Bayelsa, Imo Gov Polls

Barely 24 hours to the November 11 governorship election in Kogi, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has deployed its officers to the North-Central state to monitor the exercise.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, saying the move was to checkmate electoral fraud and associated financial crimes.

Oyewale said a monitoring team will also be sent to Bayelsa and Imo states.

“The Commission’s monitoring operations are to tackle any form of voter’s inducement through vote buying, vote selling and other manipulation of the electoral processes at variance with the Electoral Act,” he said.

See the full statement below: