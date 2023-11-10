PHOTOS: INEC Distributes Sensitive Materials, Life Jackets To Bayelsa LGAs

With the off-cycle governorship election less than 24 hours away, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the exercise.

The electoral body also distributed life jackets across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State where the governorship election will be held.

Besides Bayelsa, the election will also take place in Imo and Kogi States, with the deployment of security operatives to ensure a conducive environment for the voters and INEC officials.

See photos below: