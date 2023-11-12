Bayelsa Poll: INEC Adjourns Collation Till Monday Noon

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday night, adjourned the collation of results in the November 11, 2023, Bayelsa State Governorship Election till Monday noon.

Results from six of the eight local government areas in the state namely Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia, Yenegoa, Sagbama, Nembe and Ekeremor have been collated. The remaining local government areas are Brass and Southern Ijaw.

Prof Faruq Kuta, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Of Technology, Minna, and the state Returning Officer for the election in Bayelsa adjourned the exercise on Sunday night.

Sixteen political parties sponsored candidates for the election in Bayelsa.

Governor Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s main opponent is a former Minister of State For Petroleum Resources and an ex-governor of the state, Timipre Sylva.

Sylva, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the poll, was first Bayelsa governor from May 2007 to April 2008 and later between May 2008 and January 2012.

Like Bayelsa, governorship polls were held in Imo and Kogi states on Saturday.

Already, a winner has been declared by INEC in Imo with Governor Hope Uzodimma of APC defeating Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP, Labour Party (LP)’s Nneji Achonu, and 15 other opponents.

Uzodimma polled 540, 308 votes to defeat his closest rivals, PDP’s Anyanwu, who scored 71,503 votes and LP’s Achonu who got 64,081.

See Bayelsa Results So Far:

Sagbama LGA

APC – 6608

LP – 217

PDP – 35504

Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA

APC – 5349

LP – 22

PDP – 18465

Ogbia LGA

APC – 16319

LP – 57

PDP – 18435

Yenegoa LGA

APC – 14534

LP – 244

PDP – 37777

Nembe LGA

APC – 22248

LP – 113

PDP – 4556

Ekeremor LGA

APC – 8445

LP – 50

PDP – 23172