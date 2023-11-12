VIDEO: Labour Party Agent Beaten, Bundled Out Of Imo Collation Centre

A Labour Party (LP) agent in Imo State, Calistus Ihejiagwa, was on Sunday morning beaten and bundled out of the Imo State Collation Centre in Owerri, the state capital.

The agent consistently objected to the results collated from the local government areas, saying the results brought before the state collation centre were at variance with what was on the Result Viewing Portal (IREV).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ihejiagwa repeatedly said he had a petition to submit before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) but he was shut down by the Returning Officer for the election, Prof Abayomi Fashina, who said it was not in his purview to receive petitions.

READ ALSO: ‘Why Are We In A Hurry?’ Confusion Rocks Imo State Collation Centre

Ihejiagwa was viewed as an interruption by his colleagues who subsequently bundled out of the collation centre at 5am while collation continued.

Like Imo, governorship elections were held in Kogi and Bayelsa on November 11, 2023, though the collation of results from the two states has been adjourned to Sunday morning.