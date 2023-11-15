Tight Security As Court Hears Appeal Challenging Sanwo-Olu’s Victory

There was tight security at the premises of the Court of Appeal in Lagos on Wednesday afternoon with the court set to deliver judgment on the appeal challenging the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the March 18 governorship election.

The suit was filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran.

A notice sent out by the court to parties on Monday indicated the judgment would be delivered at 3 pm.

However, security was beefed up in and around the court premises, as party officials were already making their way into the courtroom.

In September, the Lagos Election Petitions Tribunal dismissed the parties’ petitions against the incumbent governor for lack of merit.

Meanwhile, a visit to some courts in Lagos earlier in the day showed that judicial activities had been grounded following the nationwide strike embarked on by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

See photos from the court below: