Enugu NMA Threatens Strike Over Abduction Of 10 Doctors

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Enugu State chapter, has threatened to down tool if the state government and security agencies fail to address the rising trend of kidnapping of health workers in the state.

According to NMA, no fewer than 10 health workers had fallen victim to kidnap, particularly from their work places in the past two months.

In a communique signed by the state Chairman of NMA, Dr Celestine Ugwoke; and General Secretary, Dr Sunday Okafor, the Union after an Emergency General Meeting (EGM), on Wednesday, resolved to notify the state government and all

security agencies in the state that the association will closely monitor the trend and implementation of their resolutions including the earlier advanced protest letters.

Part of the communique reads, “The EGM strongly resolved to call on the Enugu State Government to as a matter of urgency ensure that all our public hospitals are well and heavily guarded by armed security personnel and equally ensure the beefing up of the presence and operations of armed security patrol teams across the State.

“Unanimously resolved to request the state government to as a matter of utmost priority rejig and revamp the current security architecture of the State through adequate funding for security, installations of modern technologies and security gadgets among other innovative security measures that would speedily help bring this ugly situation to a halt.

“The EGM further resolved to mandate the management of the various health institutions in the State to either ensure that Medical/Dental consultants on hospital calls are provided with decent call rooms, meals etc or in the alternative provide a to-and-fro Ambulance escort for them to be able to perform their duties.”

They have also asked all health institutions in the state to as a matter of urgency set up a security committee meeting, adopt and adapt the UNTH template currently being implemented while also factoring in their peculiarities as the case may be.