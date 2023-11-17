Akeredolu: Ondo Assembly Should Hand Over Power To Aiyedatiwa, Says Lawyer

Months after his return to the country following a medical trip abroad, calls for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to hand over to his deputy Lucky Aiyedatiwa have continued to grow with a legal practitioner Benson Enikuomehin the latest to join the queue.

Governor Akeredolu of Ondo had earlier returned to the country after a medical trip overseas. But since then, he has been in Ibadan, Oyo State where he carries out his duties, a development that has triggered criticisms.

“We pray Mr Akeredolu returns well. We demand that the needful be done in that the House of Assembly should be bold enough and say, ‘Mr Governor, you will come back but in the interim, the man you chose as your deputy, will be the one in the saddle’,” he said on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“The function of the office of the governor is enormous. It is tasking. It goes to confirm that the discharging of his function to the state is missing. If these functions are missing, then the state is losing,” he noted.

'Sheep Without a Shepherd

While pressure for the governor to return to the coastal state has continued to pile up, Enikuomehin says Akeredolu’s absence has left the state like a sheep without a shepherd.

“Ondo State deserves to be governed well. As of now, we are like a sheep without a shepherd; rudderless,” the legal practitioner added.

“From the Eighth of September till date, no one except this Ali and the Angels group is seeing him. Nobody is seeing him. We can’t hear him. He cannot talk to us either by telephone or by conversation. If the governor is not present, did we vote for him to be a spiritual father who will be issuing orders from Rome? Of course not. He should be in Akure, Ondo State.”

Akeredolu and his deputy had been at loggerheads in recent months. There were also moves to impeach Aiyedatiwa who has already apologised to his principal over their faceoff.