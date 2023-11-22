Ghana MP Isaac Adongo Apologises For Mocking Maguire

The criticism had come after a torrid season for Maguire, who has fallen down the pecking order during Erik ten Hag’s start as the Red Devils head coach.

The England manager Gareth Southgate had come to the defence of Maguire insisting the criticism was a joke

He said, “I’ve never known a player treated the way he is.”

“He’s been an absolute stalwart for us in the second most successful England team for decades – he’s been an absolutely key part of that.