Judiciary Workers Embark On Indefinite Strike In Osun

The judiciary workers in Osun State have declared an indefinite strike to express their grievances on alleged injustice and persecution they are facing under the leadership of the State Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo.

The workers have since on Monday picketed the State High Court Court in Osogbo, the state capital, to demand for the reinstatement of their suspended members.

They also demanded the payment of some of the allowances they are entitled to.

On Wednesday, the third day of the protest, a detachment of policemen drafted to the scene to maintain law and order dispersed the gathering with teargas canisters.

The Chairman of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in Osun State, Olugbenga Eludire, told Channels Television that some members sustained injuries as a result of the action of the police.

He said the union has therefore embarked on an indefinite strike to continue the struggle to drive home their demands.

On her part, the Public Relations Officer of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola said police used the canisters to disperse the crowd, and no one was injured.

The Chairman of the Osun State House of Assembly Committee on Justice, ‘Kanmi Ajibola, said the allegation brought against the chief judge were being investigated by the House.

He said both sides would be given fair hearing, in accordance with the law.