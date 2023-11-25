Peace Has Returned To Niger Delta Since Founding Of Maritime University – Tinubu

Since the creation of the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State in May 2015, peace has been restored to the oil-rich Niger Delta region, President Bola Tinubu said on Saturday.

“Since the establishment of the university, peace has returned to the entire Niger Delta region, which in the past has been a hotshot of crisis and militancy,” said the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who spoke on Tinubu’s behalf at the university’s maiden convocation.

“That is the pivotal role that this university is playing in the peace of the region.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The President noted that the institution was statutorily established eight years ago by the Federal Government as the country’s “premier maritime university” and commenced academic activities in the 2017/2018 academic session.

Congratulating the Chancellor, King Alfred Diete Spiff Seriatu, the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass in Bayelsa State, on the “all-important occasion”, Tinubu believes the graduation ceremony will serve as a stepping stone for better things to come.

He also extended well wishes to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Munakurogha Adigio; other principal officers of the university; members of the Senate; deans of faculty; the university’s staff and students; and the Gbaramatu people of Delta State, who make up the host community.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Can Be The Best Country In Africa – Mufti Menk

“It is my pleasure to celebrate with you this milestone moment, the graduation of the first set of students from the Nigerian Maritime University,” Tinubu said.

“This event is indeed a significant moment in our national history in the educational sector as it represents the culmination of government’s efforts at conceptualising, planning, and building an institution of this nature that will impact human capital development in our nation’s maritime economy.”