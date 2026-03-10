FG Suspends Helicopter Landing Fee Enforcement On Oil Companies

The Federal Government has ordered a temporary halt to the enforcement and collection of helicopter landing fees imposed on oil and gas operators, following concerns raised by stakeholders in the petroleum industry.

The directive was issued on Monday by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, during a meeting with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and representatives of major oil industry groups at the aviation ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, the meeting brought together officials from the aviation and petroleum sectors.

They deliberated on the implementation of helicopter landing charges prescribed by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) for helicopter operations conducted by International Oil Companies operating in Nigeria.

The petroleum sector delegation included the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, alongside representatives of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) and the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG).

Officials from the aviation ministry who attended the meeting included the outgoing Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Yakubu Adam Kofarmata; the Managing Director of NAMA, Engr Umar Farouk; senior officials of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA); and other stakeholders in the aviation sector.

During discussions, representatives of the oil industry raised concerns that continued enforcement of the statutory fees on helicopter operations servicing oil facilities could disrupt critical activities within the sector.

The charges cover helicopter operations linked to oil fields, terminals, platforms, rigs, Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facilities, as well as heliports, helipads, airstrips and aerodromes used in oil and gas operations.

After deliberations, Keyamo directed that the enforcement and collection of the helicopter landing fees be suspended for an initial period of two months.

He also announced that an inter-ministerial committee comprising representatives from the aviation and petroleum sectors would be set up immediately to review the concerns raised and develop a mutually acceptable framework for all stakeholders.

Both ministers reaffirmed their ministries’ commitment to sustained collaboration to ensure that regulatory policies support operational efficiency in the aviation and petroleum sectors, which remain key drivers of Nigeria’s economy.