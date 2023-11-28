11 Dead, 54 Others Injured In Kebbi Auto Crash

Eleven persons have lost their lives in a fatal motor accident along the Maiyama/Koko Road in Kebbi State, police authorities said on Tuesday.

The accident which happened on Monday involved a DAF Trailer with registration number SKK837X driven by a yet-to-be-identified driver.

Onboard the ill-fated vehicle were 65 passengers – all males – from Sokoto State, Kebbi State police spokesman, Nafiu Abubakar, said in a statement.

Besides the passengers, the trailer was also conveying bags of onions, bags of beans and six motorcycles and travelling from Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto to Niger State.

“On reaching a point near Dada village, Koko/Besse LGA, the driver lost control of the vehicle as the truck head suddenly severed from the body,” the statement read.

“Consequently, the truck head alone swerved into the bush. As a result, 65 passengers, all males from Sokoto State, including the driver sustained various degrees of serious injuries.”

Upon receipt of the accident report, Abubakar said a team of traffic Policemen from Koko Division was dispatched to the scene and removed the victims to General Hospital Koko.

He stated that while 11 were confirmed dead, the remaining victims were responding to treatment.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Chris Omonzokpea Aimionowane, prayed that the gentle souls of the deceased persons would continue to rest in peace.

The police commissioner also wished the injured persons a speedy recovery, warning all drivers plying along the highways to avoid overloading and overspeeding to prevent future reoccurrence.