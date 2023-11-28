Bandits Kill Two Farmers In Taraba

Two farmers have been killed on their farmlands by suspected bandits in the Yangtu Special Development Area of Taraba State.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday in the southern zone of the state.

According to the immediate past member representing the Ussa Local Government Area in the State House of Assembly Habila Timothy, the farmers are from the Kpambo village.

He told Channels Television that the duo went to their farmlands in Kwambai a border town between the local government and the development area.

“As I speak to you my people are in total disarray and lack direction, women and children are crying and it will soon be night,” he said.

“How many people will I carry in my vehicle to safe places? How sure are we that the road we will follow is also safe? We really need assistance for peace to return.”

But the spokesman of the Taraba Police Command Abdullahi Usman told Channels Television that the report is yet to hit the divisional police officer’s desk in the Yangtu Special Development Area.

He, however, assured that measures are still in top gear to rid the state of bandits.

This is the latest in the series of attacks on the community by suspected bandits.

The unabating attacks have made most residents of the affected communities flee for their lives thereby deserting the area.

Farming activities, schools, and social activities among several others have been brought to a halt in the said area.

Some of the affected residents at the moment are said to be taking refuge at makeshift shelters located in Yangtu Special Development Area, Ussa, and Takum local government areas.

The State Governor Agbu Kefas has in recent times visited security agencies headquarters in Abuja with a view to nip in the bud the killings.