Air Strikes Destroy Illegal Refining Sites In Rivers

Air strikes from the air component of Operation Delta Safe have destroyed an active Illegal Refining Site (IRS) with equipment and reservoirs loaded with illegal products at Yellow Island near Bonny Island in Rivers State.

Also destroyed in the oil-rich state were two Cotonou boats sighted at Arugbana near Okrika, the Air Force Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the air strikes against economic saboteurs and oil thieves will continue unabated in South-South region of the country.

“Similar strikes were also conducted on 27 November 2023 at a location Southeast of Abisse in Rivers state. At the location, an active IRS was sighted concealed with reservoirs and a storage tank suspected to contain illegally refined products,” the statement read.

“The reservoirs and storage tanks were then engaged and destroyed. Another location Northwest of Omama was also struck as it was observed to be containing items suspected to contain stolen crude oil in objects tied in sacks.”

According to Gabkwet, subsequent reconnaissance flights over Cawthorne Channel, Bille, Dariama, Okrika, Bonny Island and Idama revealed a retinue of destroyed and abandoned illegal refining site, hitherto destroyed by the Air Component.

“These sites remain inactive, an indication that the measures being employed may be yielding the expected outcome. Either way, the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe will continue to carry out its assigned duties until the activities of these saboteurs are completely halted or reduced to the barest minimum,” he added.