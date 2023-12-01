2024 Appropriation Bill Scales Second Reading In House Of Reps

The 2024 appropriation bill has scaled second reading in the House of Representatives after two days of debate.

Some lawmakers were concerned about the plan of the government to generate revenue from heavy tax, fearing that it would greatly affect importers.

Others say the proposed 1.7 million barrels per day of crude production is unrealistic. The committees will now have two weeks to conclude the budget defence process.

President Bola Tinubu presented the 2024 budget proposal before the lawmakers on Wednesday.

The President, who addressed a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja, charged both arms of the legislative arm to work assiduously and “conclude with reasonable dispatch”, their deliberations on the 2024 budget estimates of N27.5trn.

Christened the ‘Budget of Renewed Hope’, Tinubu said, “I am confident that the National Assembly will continue to work closely with us to ensure that deliberations on the 2024 Budget are thorough but also concluded with reasonable dispatch. Our goal is for the Appropriation Act to come into effect on the 1st of January 2024.”

The President said the ‘Budget Of Renewed Hope’ will ensure macroeconomic stability, poverty reduction, and greater access to social security, amongst others.