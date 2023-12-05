Minister Blames Drop Calls, Poor Network On Vandalism

Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has blamed drop calls and poor telecommunication networks in the country on vandalism.

Tijani, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, also said he is working on declaring telecoms infrastructure as critical national assets to prevent vandalism.

The minister also said about $2bn is needed to lay fibre optics cable across Nigeria for optimal performance.

He said, “There are times that you experience bad connection that it is simply that an infrastructure has been destroyed somewhere.

“So, one of the memos I have been working on as a minister is actually to declare telecommunication infrastructure as critical national infrastructure because there are times people go vandalise a base station, steal some of the things there, go resell.

“Every time that is done, it gets in the way of quality of connections that people get. There are times people dig the ground and they end up breaking fibre optics cables – those fibre optics cables also contribute to the quality of services that you and me get.”