Tinubu Appoints NCDMB Governing Council And Management Team

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of qualified Nigerians to serve on the Governing Council and Management team of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday.

The appointments are in conformity with Sections 71(1), 72, and 73 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (2010).

“President Tinubu expects this highly qualified body of experts to discharge their duties with his patriotic resolve to significantly enhance indigenous industry participation in the energy sector as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s mandate to achieve the goal of 70% indigenous content and participation in the nation’s energy industry during the lifespan of this administration,” the statement said.

See full list of the appointees below:

(1) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri — Chairman / HMS, Petroleum Resources

(2) Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe — Executive Secretary

(3) Oritsemyiwa Eyesan — Member / EVP Upstream, NNPCL

(4) Gbenga Komolafe — Member / CEO, NUPRC

(5) Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens — Member

(6) Nicolas Odinuwe — Member

(7) Rapheal Samuel — Member

(8) Sadiq Abubakar — Member

(9) Olorundare Sunday Thomas — Member