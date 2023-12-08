Katsina Govt Orders Suspension Of Teacher Over Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Female Student

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has directed the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Hadiza Yar’adua to suspend a teacher Lawal Ibrahim for alleged sexual harassment of a female student of Government Day Secondary School, Dantankari in Dandume Local Government Area of the state.

Friday’s directive came shortly after Governor Radda received a report alleging that the said Lawal, the school’s principal, was allegedly involved in sexual harassment against a female student of the same school.

The governor in a statement signed by Abdullahi Aliyu Yar’adua, the Director of Press for the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Faskari directed the State Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education to investigate the allegation, take appropriate action and report back to him.

He further directed the State Commissioner of Police Abubakar Musa to also investigate the allegation and to probe the DPO Dandume on the allegation of gratification and compromise of the matter and report back to Governor Radda.