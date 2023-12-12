‘Powerful’ Nigerians Involved In Illegal Mining, Terrorism – Alake

The Minister of Solid Mineral, Mr Dele Alake, on Tuesday, alleged that some ‘powerful’ Nigerians involved in illegal mining are sponsoring banditry and terrorism in the country.

He stated this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals for the ministry’s 2024 budget defence in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Alake is also alleging that foreigners also engage in illegal mining in the country. He called on the Federal Government to pay close attention to the mining sector which would take in trillions for the country annually.

Militants have been establishing presence in northwest and central Nigeria outside their traditional northeast base where they have been waging a more than 13-year-old insurgency.

The bandit militias terrorise local communities where they raid villages, kill and kidnap residents for ransom as well as burn homes after looting them.