‘Well-Deserved Honour,’ Tinubu Hails Osimhen, Oshoala, Nnadozie On CAF Awards

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala, and Chiamaka Nnadozie, who were honoured with the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said the trio did Nigeria proud.

At the event held in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Monday, Osimhen was named African Footballer of the Year in the male category, while Oshoala clinched the title of African Player of the Year in the female category.

Nnadozie was named the African Goalkeeper of the Year, and the Super Falcons secured the National Team of the Year award.

President Tinubu described their achievements as “inspirational” and commended them “for their outstanding performances on both national and international stages, and for being sources of pride to the nation and an inspiration for aspiring footballers across the continent”.

”Watching the great ambassadors of Nigeria stand atop the podium as the African Footballers of the Year, in the men and women categories, on Monday night in Marrakesh, Morocco, has strengthened our belief that with hard work, perseverance, and the help of God, everything this nation needs for greatness is within us and available to us.

”I commend Victor and Asisat for not forgetting their roots and days of humble beginnings in the game they love so much and for acknowledging the role of indigenous coaches in shaping their careers.

”I join all Nigerian fans in praying that this well-deserved honour will be the beginning of a continued journey filled with success, triumphs, and the fulfilment of all your footballing dreams,” the President said.

Nigeria Proud! Congratulations to record-extending Asisat Oshoala @AsisatOshoala (6x African Player of the Year – Women 2023, 2022, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2014), Victor Osimhen @victorosimhen9 (African Footballer of the Year 2023 – Male), Chiamaka Nadozie @Nadoziechiamaka (African…

Osimhen’s groundbreaking win made him the first Nigerian since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999 to claim the coveted title, surpassing competitors Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain.

Oshoala, who is currently playing for FC Barcelona, emerged victorious in the face of strong competition from Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa and Barbra Banda of Zambia, securing her record-breaking sixth African Player of the Year award.