Former Rivers Governors To Intervene In State Crisis, Says Ex-Gov George

A former Rivers State Governor Rufus Ada-George says ex-governors of the state will intervene in the crisis rocking the oil-rich state.

Rivers has been in a political crisis for a few months following the impasse between former Governor Nyesom Wike and his successor Sim Fubara.

While President Bola Tinubu had earlier waded into the matter, the political tension in Rivers State has now taken another dimension. But Ada-George believes former governors of the state can prevail on the actors to sheathe their swords.

“We are hopeful that with the experience we have and the knowledge of the persons involved, the former governors will be able to prevail on them and see reasons why the case must be handled and tackled soonest,” he said on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to him, when the crisis erupted in October, the former governors tried to reach out to the parties involved. While contact was made with Fubara, the elder statesman said they have not been able to speak with Wike who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“We made efforts and reached out to the governor [Siminalayi Fubara] but we have not been able to have personal contact with the minister of the FCT,” Ada-George said but maintained that stakeholders in the state are “still hopeful” that the crisis will be resolved soonest.