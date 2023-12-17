Gov Sanwo-Olu Approves Wage Award, 50% December Bonus For Civil Servants

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved payment of wage award and 50% of basic salary as a December bonus for all civil servants in the State.

The Head of Service, Bode Agoro, disclosed this in a circular titled, ‘2023 End of Year Bonus and Implementation of Wage Awards,’ and dated 14 December 2023.

Sanwo-Olu also approved the payment of 50% of basic salary as an end-of-year bonus for all political appointees and public servants, including employees of Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) and the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

Upon approving the implementation of the Wage Award (PALLIATIVE) while awaiting the review of the National Minimum Wage, Agoro announced that the state government would not tax the 50% bonus and wage award.

“As part of the present Administration’s continuous appreciation of the contributions of all Public Servants towards the advancement of the State and its unrelenting commitment to the welfare of its workforce, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor has graciously approved the payment of 50% of Basic Salary as End-of-Year Bonus for all Political Appointees and Public Servants, including employees of Local Governments & Local Council Development Areas, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) and Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC),” the statement read.

“In the same vein, Mr. Governor has further approved the implementation of the Wage Award (PALLIATIVE) pending the review of the National Minimum Wage.

“Therefore, the 50% of the Basic Salary as an End-of-Year Bonus, as well as the Wage Award (PALLIATIVE), will be paid alongside the December 2023 salary as a ‘NON TAXABLE ELEMENT.’

“Sequel to the foregoing, Public Servants are implored to continually strive for excellence in providing qualitative service delivery to the people of the State in line with Mr. Governor’s THEMES+ Agenda.

“Accordingly, all Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are hereby enjoined to the content of this Circular and give it the Service-wide publicity it deserves.”