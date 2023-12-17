National Security: IGP Egbetokun To Summon DIGs, CPs, Commanders On Monday

To effectively secure the country this yuletide season, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, will meet with Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Commissioners of Police (CPs), and other top commanders in the Force.

The meeting which will be held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday was announced in a statement on Sunday by the Force spokesman, Ademuyiwa Adejobi.

Egbetokun is expected to roll out the achievements of the police within the last 10 weeks.

“The meeting, which is at the instance of the IGP, would address many security issues and review Police’s anti-crime strategies for efficiency and effectiveness towards peace and order in our dear country,” the statement read.

“The IGP would also seize the opportunity to roll out the achievements of the police within the last 10 weeks.

“The meeting involves Commissioners of Police and above and other tactical commanders. All hands must be on deck to provide adequate security for all and sundry in Nigeria”.

Nigeria has been combating various security challenges ranging from terrorism in the North-East to banditry in the North-West and North-Central, militancy and oil theft in the Niger Delta region, calls for secession in the South-East, kidnapping for ransom as well as ritual in the South-West among several others.

Despite the efforts of the police and other security agencies, the hoodlums have continued to carry out their criminal activities, causing panic among innocent Nigerians.