Arsenal Won’t Win 2023/2024 Premier League Trophy, Says Mourinho

AS Roma boss, Jose Mourinho believes Arsenal are not favourites to win the English Premier League title for the 2023/2024 season.

The Gunners have been in a good run of form of late despite a slip to surprise dark horse in Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side.

Mikel Arteta’s men showed composure to see off Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday with goals courtesy of Gabrile Jesu and Kai Havertz to keep them on top of the log one point ahead of Liverpool who drew stubborn Manchester United side on Sunday.

Despite these performances, Mourinho was dismissive of the 2003/04 champions when he was quizzed during The Obi One Podcast on which of the three sides he felt was most likely to win the English top flight.

“Man City 51% [chance of winning the league] and Liverpool 49% [chance of winning the league].”

When Arsenal was brought into the conversation, the Portuguese retorted with a blunt: “Nah.”

Honestly, rivalry apart, I would like them to win,’ he said.

He was equally dismissive of the two clubs he managed as potential title contenders.

‘Of course, Chelsea and Man United are not going to win it. Out of these three, I would be happy for Arsenal to do it. I would be really happy for them to break that thing.

‘It is because when the cumulation of matches starts coming, Man City have two teams,.’ he said.

Arsenal were on course to win the title last season, however a couple of draws and missed opportunities allowed City to win the league.

Pep Guardiola’s team have struggled to show the consistency they are noted for losing surprisingly to Aston Villa and drawing with Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Palace.