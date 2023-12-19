Bandits Kill One, Kidnap Six In Sokoto

Bandits have killed one person and abducted six others in an attack on Tursa village in Rabba Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer of the Sokoto State Police Command Ahmed Rufai, the assailants invaded the village and set ablaze a house where the victim was burnt.

He said other properties were burnt including motorcycles as an unspecified number of livestock were also rustled. The state commissioner of police has ordered the manhunt for the suspected criminals and promised to give more updates on the development as it unfolds, he added.

Sokoto is one of the states in the North-Western part of the country that has been ravaged by banditry who launch attacks at will.

Others are Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina and Katsina.

As part of the measures to tackle banditry in the region, the Nigerian military has launched series of airstrikes and offensive that have killed several terrorists and their top commanders.

Bandits have long terrorised some North-West and North-Central states, operating from bases deep in forests and raiding villages to loot and kidnap residents for ransom.

In the North-East, jihadists have been pushed back from the territory they held at the height of the conflict, though they continue to fight on in rural areas.

More than 40,000 people have been killed and two million displaced since 2009 in that conflict.