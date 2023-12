Nuno Espirito Santo has been appointed as the new manager of Nottingham Forest, the Premier League club announced Wednesday.

The 49-year-old Portuguese coach has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Midlands club after Forest sacked Steve Cooper on Tuesday.

Nuno returns to English football following a two-year absence since his departure from Tottenham, with his first match in charge of Forest this Saturday’s game against Bournemouth.