My Administration Will Ease Your Burden, Tinubu Assures Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to ease their pains as they celebrate this year’s Christmas commemorating the birth of Christ.

The President’s assurance was contained in a personal statement he signed ahead of Monday’s Christmas Day celebration.

“My administration will continue to implement palliative measures to ease the burden on the most vulnerable, address current hardships and alleviate the suffering of all our nation’s people,” he said.

While expressing optimism that the nation will witness a new dawn of prosperity, Tinubu urged Nigerians to remember the armed forces who bear arms safeguarding their safety.

CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, HIS EXCELLENCY @officialABAT, GCFR. Fellow Nigerians, Christmas is a special time of the year for all of us. For Christians, this time of the year marks the birth of Jesus Christ and celebrates the…

He prayed for God’s protection on them and their families, saluting those that have paid the supreme sacrifice.

“Be confident that by the strength of our joint endeavour, we will shortly emerge into a new dawn of prosperity, peace, and irreversible progress

“As you celebrate this season, please spare a moment of remembrance and prayer for the men and women of our nation’s armed forces, bearing arms in our names and ensuring our safety. My God protect them and bring them back to their families.

“And let us together commemorate the memory of those who, in their service, have paid the highest price for our nation. May God bless their souls and comfort their families and loved ones,” he said.

See the full statement below: