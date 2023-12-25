Eight Killed, Four Wounded As Terrorists Attack Katsina Village

No fewer than eight persons have reached their early graves after a terrorists gang armed with sophisticated weapons attacked Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

During the attack which took place on Sunday night, four persons according eyewitness, were said to have been wounded and two others declared missing.

A resident told Channels Television Correspondent in a telephone call on Monday that the terrorists in their large numbers attacked the victims on their way back from Kukar Babangida village to Yan Gayya community.

He explained that those killed ranging between 22 to 47 years are all of Yan Gayya village and have been buried on Monday morning according to Islamic rites.

“They are Malam Sani Na Gogara, “m” 47 years; Yusuf Dan Karaminsu, “m”, 22 years; Yusuf Jari “m”, 50 years, Sale Lami “m”, 45 years; Dan Hameme, “m”, 45 years; Malam Shafa’i, “m”, 35 years; Malam Dikke, “m” 45 years and Bishir Sani “m”, 30 years.

“And those wounded are Bilyaminu Yan Gayya, Malam Jafaru, Alhaji Lawal Dadi and Dan Husama.

“Similarly, two people are still missing as a result of the attack. They are Alhaji Abdulrashid Yan Gayya and Malam Abdu Teacher”, eyewitness accounted.

The Police Spokesman in the state, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, also confirmed the incident to our correspondent via telephone call.

Sadiq, however, didn’t give more details, but promised to get across for the details surrounding the incident.

“Yes, eight people were killed, four wounded and two others abducted by the terrorists. I am working out to give you more details”, he stated.

Jibia is located along the Nigerian border with Niger. The local government also shares borders with Batsari, Kaita, Katsina, Batagarawa and Zurmi (Zamfara State) Local Government Areas.