NUJ Demands Justice As Cultists Kill Edo Broadcaster On Christmas Eve

Cultists on Christmas Eve killed a broadcaster in Edo State, Hillary Odia.

Odia, a staff of Independent Television and Radio, was murdered on Sunday night around 2nd East Circular, in Benin City, the state capital.

A spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident, disclosing that “a sizeable number of arrests of the secret cult members of various cult groups has been made in different locations in the state and the suspects would soon be charged for prosecution”.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state has charged security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police Force to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder of the broadcaster.

The union prayed for the repose of the soul of its fallen soldier and urged his family to take solace in the fact that Odia would be remembered on the positive side of history.