Pastor Adeboye Respects Traditional Rulers, Didn’t Sit On Monarch’s Throne — RCCG

The Redeemed Christian Church of God says its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has profound regard for traditional rulers, adding that the respected preacher did not at any point ask a monarch to vacate his throne for him to sit on it.

The church, in a statement, said contrary to insinuations, the octogenarian cleric sat on a new chair during the church’s evangelism programme in Oyo State.

Last weekend, Pastor Adeboye was pictured sitting on a royal chair at the church’s Let’s-Go-A-Fishing evangelism programme that had the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon in Oyo State, Oba Francis Alao, in attendance.

The viral photo attracted criticisms from many social commentators but the monarch involved, on Monday, clarified that the chair Pastor Adeboye sat on was one of the royal chairs used by high-ranking dignitaries and not the one for his throne.

Also, the RCCG, in its statement, clarified that Pastor Adeboye did not ask the king to vacate his throne so he could sit on it.

“At no point during his time at the ministration did he ask any of the kings to vacate their throne for him to sit on.

“The seat on the altar was brand new. No other king or individual had sat on the seat before.

“Pastor E.A. Adeboye truly respects and honours the traditional chiefs & traditional rulers in our nation. He honours them, holds them in high regard and would not do anything at all to demean them.”