JUST IN: Ondo Govt Declares Three Days Of Mourning For Akeredolu

The Ondo State Government has declared a three-day period of mourning in honour of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who died in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa also ordered national flags are to be flown at half-mast across the state.

This was announced in a statement on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

“In a solemn declaration, the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has announced a three-day period of State mourning in honour of the late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, former Governor of Ondo State, who died in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023,” the statement read.

See the full statement below:

PRESS STATEMENT