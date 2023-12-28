23-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Gunning Down Police Lover In Imo

Police authorities in Imo State have arrested 23-year-old Amanda Uchechi for gunning down her police lover.

While the incident happened on Tuesday night in the Ezinihitte-Mbaise area of the state, the spokesman of the Imo Police Command Henry Okoye confirmed the shooting on Wednesday.

“On Tuesday, 26/12/2023 at about 18:32hrs, operatives of Ezinihitte-Mbaise Police Area Command, heard three gunshots emanating from the Area Command’s Barracks and tactically maneuvered to the scene where they met Corporal Cosmas Ugwu ‘m’ in his room with gunshot injuries on his chest and hand, lying helplessly on the floor in his pool of blood,” he said in a statement.

“He was immediately rushed to an Evergreen Hospital in Ezinihitte-Mbaise where he was certified dead by a medical practitioner. His corpse has been deposited at the morgue for preservation.

“In a swift follow-up to the unfortunate incident, Amanda Uchechi Ugo, ‘f’ 23yrs, of Umumbiri in Ahaizu Mbaise LGA of Imo State, who was seen at the scene of the crime, was arrested by the operatives and a pistol with breach number 5199225 assigned to the deceased officers was tactfully collected from her.

“On interrogation, she volunteered a confessional statement admitting that the deceased police inspector was her boyfriend and that she shot him with the pistol over a serious altercation she had with him.”

According to the police spokesman, the suspect is now at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri, and will be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation.