21 Kidnapped Kogi Travellers Regain Freedom

Twenty-one victims kidnapped along the Ajaokuta-Itobe road in Kogi State on Thursday have regained freedom, the state government has said.

According to Onogwu Muhammed, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Yahaya Bello, the victims were rescued by a joint team of security agents.

The victims, predominantly travelers, had been whisked away to an unknown destination within the dense forest around the Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State but they were rescued two days after their abduction.

“The operation led to the apprehension of some of the kidnappers while those still at large are being trailed,” Muhammed said in a statement on Saturday.

The governor commended the security operatives for the release of the abducted travellers, and reiterated his government’s commitment and collaborative efforts in the ongoing battle against criminal elements.

He warned those with nefarious intentions against migrating to Kogi, saying the state is a no-go area for criminals.