11 Killed In Kwara Road Crash

Eleven persons have been reported killed while seven persons sustained varying degrees of injury early Tuesday in a road crash at Aiyere community along the Bode Saadu-Ilorin route in the Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the crash, which involved two vehicles; a DAF truck and a Toyota Hiace bus, occurred around 4:50 am due to wrong overtaking and speed violation.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in the state, Stephen Dawulung, who confirmed the incident, said that preliminary investigations revealed that the Toyota Hiace bus, coming from Gombe en route Lagos, wrongfully overtook another vehicle resulting in a head-on collision with a oncoming DAF truck.

“A total of 18 people (male adult) were involved, 11 of them sadly lost their lives while the seven others were rescued with varying degrees of injury and have been taken to Ifeoluwa Hospital Bode Saadu, where they are currently receiving treatment,” Dawulung said.

The sector commander stated that the FRSC has commenced an investigation into the crash, sympathising with the families of the dead and wishing the injured quick recovery.

He also urged motorists to drive within the stipulated speed limits, and avoid night journeys, and long hours of driving without adequate rest.