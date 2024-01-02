Without Coalition, Tinubu Will Spend Eight Years As President – Bwala

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, on Tuesday, said opposition political parties will come together to form a strong coalition that will wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Bwala, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said without a coalition of opposition parties, President Bola Tinubu will spend eight years in office as Nigeria’s President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“Without a coalition of political parties, Tinubu is going to spend the next eight years. That one is for sure,” Bwala said.

“The truth of the matter is that there will be a coalition of political parties that will be very strong. This is a fact that I know. The coalition that is coming will swallow some of the elements that are creating the problems in the various political parties,” he said.

During the programme, Bwala accused Tinubu of instigating crises in opposition parties, citing the problems that confronted the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as instances.

‘Fubara Entered A Trap’

The PDP chieftain also weighed in on the crisis in oil-rich Rivers State, following a purported fallout between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who now serves as minister in the APC-led Federal Government.

A few weeks ago, 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike dumped the PDP for the APC, with the opposition party demanding their resignation as lawmakers.

As part of the means to resolve the impasse, President Tinubu met with stakeholders from Rivers State at the Presidential Villa that had Fubara, Wike, and former governor Peter Odili among others in attendance. Part of the recommendations was for the cross-carpeting lawmakers to retain their positions in the House of Assembly.

Reacting, Bwala predicted that the governor would be removed from office, adding that he already stepped into the trap set for him. Though he didn’t indicate who set trap for Fubara, Bwala called for prayers for the governor.

He said, “As for Rivers, you only need to pray for that governor. The governor does not know what is even happening. Only time will tell what is happening.

“But if he (Fubara) says that is the path he has chosen, you can only wish him well.”