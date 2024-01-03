No Apologies Backing Diri’s Re-Election – Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, says he owes no one apologies for supporting the re-election of Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, in the November 11, 2023 off-cycle governorship election in the state.

He said it was the right thing to do as Governor Diri had the support of majority of the people to continue in office.

Jonathan stated this in Yenagoa on Wednesday when Governor Diri paid him a visit at his residence in Yenagoa, the state capital.

READ ALSO: Ondo Orders LG Caretaker Chairmen To Obey Court, Vacate Seats

The former President made the comment while responding to an appreciation by Governor Diri, who applauded him for supporting his re-election bid.

“Yes, I did what I did during the elections and I have no apologies for anybody. I know that time when I came out very clearly some people said ‘no Mr President you should…’, I said no, there are some wars you have to go totally, there are some you should not but this one is total,” Jonathan said.

“I know why I did that, the governor is trying, most especially the issue of peace in the state. I was at a time very worried, I am not saying others have not done well, after all I was a governor here for one and half years, I also had my challenges but at least, at the time he came on board, the excesses especially in Yenegoa town here where all kind of stupid things were happening but it came down well.

“And I said that if we must move forward, if we must attract investors, first of all we must handle security and I think he has tried and it is good to allow him to do the remaining four years.”

Jonathan also charged the governor to do more to meet the high expectations of his supporters for the success of the state, adding that “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

The wife of the former president, Dame Patience Jonathan, was also on hand to receive the governor and his entourage.