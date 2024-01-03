Ondo Orders LG Caretaker Chairmen To Obey Court, Vacate Seats  

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has directed caretaker chairmen across the 18 Local Government Areas and the newly created 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state to obey court order and vacate their seats.

The government also directed the Heads of Local Government Administration in each of the councils to take charge.

The government announced the dissolution of the caretaker administrations in a memo signed by Adewale Alonge on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The memo dated January 2, 2024, said the decision was based on the pronouncement of a court on the exercise.

“It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Local no Government and Chieftaincy Affairs that despite the suspension of all recently appointed Caretaker Committee members for Local Government (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the State by a Court of competent jurisdiction, some individuals in these former positions are still parading themselves in that posts,” the memo partly read.

“Consequently, I have been directed to request the Heads of Local Government Administration (HOLGAs) in all the LGAs/LCDAs to immediately assume responsibility as head of their respective Local Government Areas/LCDAs in acting capacity pending the resolution of all Legal matters relating to this subject.

“Furthermore, I have also been asked to request all HOLGAs to retrieve without delay, all assets and properties of the LGAs/LCDAs with these former Caretaker Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen and other members and to safely keep them within their respective Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas.”