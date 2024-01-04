AFCON Winners To Receive Record $7 Million Prize

The winners of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations will receive a record seven million dollars (6.4 mn euros), a Confederation of African Football (CAF) statement revealed on Thursday.

It is 40 per cent more than what Senegal pocketed for winning the last edition, in Cameroon two years ago.

The runners-up in the Ivory Coast, who host the premier African football tournament from January 13 to February 11, will receive four million dollars.

Losing semi-finalists get $2.5 million each and quarter-finalists 1.3 million each, according to the statement, which gave no other prize money details.

Hosts Ivory Coast and 23 other countries, including record seven-time champions Egypt, will be challenging for glory in the West African nation.

Two-time champions Ivory Coast play Guinea-Bissau, without a win in three previous appearances, on January 13 in the tournament opener at the 60,000-seat Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

AFP