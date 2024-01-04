Katsina Govt, SUBEB, BESDA Train 1,500 Teachers

The World Bank supported “Better Education Service Delivery For All” (BESDA), the Katsina State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, and the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) have conducted a master trainer workshop on the School-Based Teacher Development Programme.

The training aimed at enhancing teaching and learning was tagged “Master The Art of Teaching” and it focused mostly on core subjects of English Language, Mathematics, Science, and ICT.

The three-day training which is an initiative of UNICEF was opened on Sunday, 31 December, 2023 and closed on Wednesday, 3rd January, 2024.

READ ALSO: N100bn Annual Allocation Not Enough For Basic Education — UBEC

In his remarks during the opening ceremony, the Chairman of the Katsina State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) Kabir Magaji revealed that, the training which he described as unique was organised for 60 resource persons which will in return, step it down to 1,500 teachers across the state.

He explained that the 1,500 teachers is a summation of 44 teachers from each of the 34 LGAs of the state.

“Our plan is after this 1,500 teachers are inducted in this package, they will step down the training to all teachers across the state,” he said.

“Going by this plan, training of master trainers numbering to 60 who will in turn train 1,500 teachers. This 1,500 teachers is a summation of 44 teachers from each of the 34 LGAs of the state.

“As we go on, we believe with this plan, we can be able to step down the training to all the teachers in the state. If that is done, we are going to monitor using a teacher quality assurance system.

“In essence, we will make sure that all the teachers within the state will be conducting their teachings based on active learning, reflective teaching, and on a practical basis. We believe if that is done, there is going to be a change in the quality of teaching and learning within the state.

“This school-based teacher development training is unique in the sense that, a teacher using this package must use it during his training and must put active learning into the topic or subject he is doing practically,” Magaji added.

On his part, the Resource Person, Transforming Education System at State Level (TESS Project) Umar Mai-Fata noted that the training is full of active learning strategy, reflective and cooperative, integrated teaching and learning where teachers are given training to enhance their skill.

According to Mai-Fata, more than 80 percent of the teaching and learning process here is teacher-centred and fully activity-based with cooperative teaching and learning.

“The program comprises various units such as active learning, reflective teaching, planning and organizing activity-based learning, classroom management, communication, catering for individual differences as well as inclusion among others.

“After this training, there is going to be a cluster meeting with beneficiaries from the different schools where they will be interacting and share ideas and identify their problems and possible solutions,” he stated.

In her address, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Education Mairo Mohammed expressed delight with the training, urging the participants to domesticate and cascade down what they have learned to their colleague teachers in their various schools.

She, however, expressed optimism to see more female participants and facilitators next time.