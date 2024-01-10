EFCC Arraigns, Remands Former Minister Of Power And Steel, Olu Agunloye

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the former Minister of Power and Steel, Mr Olu Agunloye, before Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High court, over allegations of fraud.

Mr Agunloye was brought before the court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to the charges read against him.

The Judge ordered that he be remanded in Kuje Correctional center, pending when the bail would be granted.

The EFCC in December 2023, declared Agunloye wanted on an alleged case of forgery and corruption. In a communique shared by the Commission on X and its website, the former minister’s image was displayed with a message urging the public to provide information that could lead to his arrest.