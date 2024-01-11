Three Nigerian Teenagers Set Fresh World Skipping Records

Three Nigerian teenagers have set world records in skipping, the Guinness World Records said on Thursday.

The British reference body said the teenagers set five records with their speedy skipping skills.

“Gbenga Ezekiel, 18, achieved the most skips in one minute on one leg (278), breaking his own record of 265, and the most double under skips in one minute on one leg (144), beating the previous record of 132, set by India’s Himanshu Prajapati in 2021,” it wrote.

“On the same day, Philip Solomon, 16, also broke one of Himanshu’s records for the most rope crossovers while skipping on one leg in 30 seconds (69) and equalled another for the most rope crossovers while skipping on one leg in 30 seconds blindfolded (62).”

READ ALSO: Nigerian Art Student Breaks Guinness World Painting Record

The reference book said the most recent feats are Philip’s second and third Guinness World Records titles, adding that he got his first in early 2023 after performing the most skips in 30 seconds on one foot (153).

“The third record breaker, 16-year-old Dunsin Dubem, achieved the most double under crossovers while skipping in 30 seconds (78), surpassing the previous record by five,” it said.