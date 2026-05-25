Alleged Cybercrime: FG Opens Case Against ‘Justice Crack’

The Federal Government has opened its case against social media influencer, Justice Chidiebere, popularly known as “Justice Crack,” over an amended three-count charge bordering on alleged cybercrime and felony.

Chidiebere was arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following his plea, the prosecution called its first witness, Oronto Douglas, who continued his evidence-in-chief before the court.

Douglas told the court that audio and video recordings of the defendant’s interview had been downloaded onto a flash drive, adding that he also signed a certificate of compliance in relation to the evidence.

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Counsel to the defendant urged the court to allow the bail conditions earlier granted to remain in effect.

The prosecution did not oppose the request, and the court subsequently granted it.

Justice Abdulmalik later adjourned the matter until September 28 to enable prosecution counsel, who had earlier applied to the Deputy Chief Registrar, to also seek approval from the head of the court’s IT department for the subsequent viewing of the forensic evidence.