Cult Leader Neutralised In Rivers — Police

Officers of the Rivers State Police Command have neutralised the leader of notorious Greenlanders cult group in the state.

The deceased identified as Silas Oderereke also known as ‘General’ was believed to have been the head of the cult group in Ubie clan of the Ahoada-West Local Government Area of the state. He was involved in a gun battle with operatives of the Command who were trying to apprehend him.

According to SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, ‘General’ had been on the run for the past four years until when he met his waterloo this weekend.

The police said two the deceased’s associates; Danger Boy and 2 Man managed to escape and are still on the run.

“Upon searching the gang’s hideout, the police discovered a G3 Rifle and nineteen 7.62x51mm ammunition. Further investigations uncovered a camp Oderereke had established between Oderereke and Olokuma Communities.

“This camp served as a base for the cult leader and his numerous followers, from where they launched robbery attacks on innocent members of neighboring communities,” the statement partly read.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, congratulated the officers for their exceptional work.

He issued a stern warning to cultists in the state, urging them to abandon their criminal activities and renounce cultism, or face the full weight of the law.