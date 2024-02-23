Rivers Police Parade Body Of Slain Notorious Cult Leader, 2Baba

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the death of a notorious cult leader, Gift Okpara, also known as 2baba- the prime suspect in the murder of a former Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division, Bako Angbashim in September last year.

While briefing journalists on Friday, CP Tunji Disu said the feat was achieved following a four-month manhunt by the Force, and its sister security agencies.

Governor Siminalayi Fubaran had promised a ₦100m reward for whoever was able to provide useful information leading to the capture of the deceased.

CP Disu revealed that he was in discussion with the Governor for the release of the bounty.

“I have spoken with the governor and he assured me that the ₦100m bounty will be made available to people who took part in the operations,” he said.

Items recovered from his camp include one AK47 rifle, one G3 rifle, one scorpion rifle, one double barrel locally made gun, and two locally-made pistols.

Others are one cut-to-size double barrel gun, one bulletproof vest, 13 pieces of dynamites, five rounds of .9mm live ammunition, 10 Army camouflage, 11 assorted charms, one human skull and one jack-knife.

CP Disu described how the late cult leader was captured.

“We finally decided to have an entrance into 2baba’s camp. We sought the help of our sister agencies, especially the Nigerian Air Force after we conducted a technical groundwork which I may not be able to disclose here.

“They told us our findings were doable, and they came in to do an airstrike. They helped us to soften the ground, after which we assaulted 2baba’s camp on the 17th of February to do a clearance. We had a fierce battle with them. They sustained injuries and a lot of things were found, arms were recovered, and many other things. While they were escaping, they were destroying petroleum pipelines until they got to Ibra side of Ahoada West. Some of them fell by the wayside as a result of their injuries.

“After 2baba died, his gang members went away with the body, moving from one place to the other evading arrest. Finally, we were able to keep the place surrounded, and they were not able to escape with his body. Then they took his body further into the forest of Ibras, dug a shallow grave, and put him there. It took us time to locate the place. He was found in the grave, and finally, around seven in the evening of Thursday, we found the place. No grass on it. They put some bottles of alcohol on it probably they used them for rituals, alongside an Army camouflage, making it very easy for us to eventually identify the place. It took us more than one hour to access the place, and over another hour to come out of the place,” he said.