Court Remands Suspects In Custody Over Rivers DPO’s Murder

Following the September 8 gruesome murder of SP Bako Angbashim, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Division in Rivers State, some suspects in custody were arraigned at the State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Friday.

Among those arraigned were the former chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Mr Cassidy Ikegbidi, and over 50 other suspects.

The charges included murder, attempted murder, cultism, armed robbery, and kidnapping, among others.

When their case was called, the counsel to the defendants urged the court to grant bail to his clients, but this was opposed by the prosecution counsel, who argued that the defendants could not be bailed at first appearance because of the gravity of the charges.

After listening to both parties, the presiding judge, Sika Henry Apirioku, ordered that they be remanded at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre.

He, however, adjourned the case till November 21, 2023 for plea and consideration of bail.

Angbashim was murdered by a suspected gang of notorious “Iceland” cultists, allegedly led by one Gift David Okpara, aka 2Baba.