Bandits Attack Military Camp In Katsina, Loot Homes, Destroy Vehicles, Others

A bandit gang, armed with sophisticated weapons including AK-47 rifles, has attacked a joint military camp at Nahuta village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina.

A security source attached to the camp told Channels Television on Monday that the attack was carried out at about 11:30 pm on Sunday. The hoodlums destroyed vehicles and some valuables during the assault.

Although no life was lost, the source explained that the personnel attached to the camp succeeded in repelling the attack even though the bandits outweighed them.

“The bandits outweighed us and invaded the camp where they set ablaze our vehicles and property because there was no reinforcement throughout the encounter, ” he added.

The hoodlums, however, seized the moment to invade Nahuta town, burgling some shops, breaking into houses, and carting away properties and domestic animals worth millions of naira.

But as of the time of this report, security agencies are yet to make an official comment on the latest bandit attack in the North-Western state.

Katsina is one of the states in the region suffering from the activities of bandits and kidnappers.