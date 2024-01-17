NJC Suspends Appointment Of Judges, Kadis For Kogi

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has put a hold on the process of appointment of judges and kadis into the Kogi State judiciary.

The council said this was done to maintain a fair and just judicial system.

Some Senior Advocates of Nigeria, namely Jibrin Okutepa, Yunus Usman, and four others instituted a suit before a Federal High Court Abuja, stating that the list of appointed judges and kadis into the Kogi State Judiciary, by Governor Yahaya Bello, was done with ethnic and political interference.

They had written a letter to the NJC, intimating it of the suit and challenged the appointments.

They alleged that Bello’s wife, Amina, who was proposed as a High Court judge, neither has experience as a magistrate judge nor meets other requirements.

In a letter to Okutepa, the secretary of the NJC, Mr Ahmed Saleh, stated that once an appointment was subject to litigation, the council suspends such appointment.

The letter marked Ref. No. NJC/KOG.HC/22/11/418, read, “I write to acknowledge the receipt of your letter dated 10th January, 2024 on the above subject matter and to inform you that the National Judicial Council being the apex body in the Judiciary understands that respecting the authority of the court is not only a legal obligation but also a fundamental aspect of maintaining a fair and just legal system. As such, the NJC has always been in the forefront of advocating for respect to the rule of law.

“Thus, I wish to inform you that once a suit is instituted against any appointment process, the Council does put on hold the process, pending the determination of the matter. Consequently, the NJC has put on hold the process of appointment of Judges and Kadis for the Kogi State Judiciary, please.”

Jibrin Okutepa has confirmed receipt of the letter.