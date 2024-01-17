PHOTOS: Aerial Shots Showing Site, Impact Of Ibadan Explosion

Residents of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, were, on Tuesday thrown into confusion as an explosion rocked parts of the city, leaving two dead and 77 injured.

Aerial shots show the extent of the devastation which affected buildings and properties below.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who visited the scene of the explosion Tuesday night, said preliminary investigations by security agencies revealed that the explosion caused by explosive devices stored by illegal miners.

He also said though investigations were still ongoing, anyone found culpable would be brought to book.