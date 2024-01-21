Insecurity: Wike Yet To Respond To My Messages And Letters, Says Senator Kingibe

The lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senator Ireti Kingibe says there is a “disconnect” between her and Nyesom Wike, accusing the latter of ignoring her messages and letters in the wake of insecurity in the area.

Insecurity has worsened recently in Abuja but Kingibe claims efforts to reach Wike, who is the Minister of the FCT, have not yielded any results.

“I have never met with the minister except when he came for appropriation. I have reached out to him several times. The minister for some reason thinks Senator Aduda is still the Senator of the FCT. Unfortunately, that’s not the case,” Senator Kingibe said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“I have WhatsApp messages, I have written him one or two letters and I don’t get any response,” she claimed.

”There is a big disconnect between the Minister of the FCT (Wike)and the elected officials. I have WhatsApp messages, I have written him one or two letters and I don’t get any response.” Advertisement -Senator Ireti Kingibe#PoliticsToday pic.twitter.com/BL1vC2vtsF — Channels Television (@channelstv) January 21, 2024

READ ALSO: I Raised Alarm About Insecurity In FCT But Was Told It’s Exaggerated – Senator Kingibe

She also said the Senate will invite Wike and security agencies over the worrying rate of insecurity in Abuja.

“When the Senate resumes, I plan that the (Senate) FCT committees specifically me, needs to sit with the two ministers and the security agencies for them to give us their plans concerning security,” Senator Kingibe, elected under the Labour Party (LP), added.

“It is not that I am hoping. I know he will be summoned. But whether he responds or not is a different matter entirely. But as the chief security officer of the FCT, he should have a plan.

“He should be able to tell us, the committee, and specifically me, that this is the plan for protecting the people of the FCT. Between him, the police commissioner, and the head of the DSS, they must have a plan.”