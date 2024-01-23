AFCON 2023: Super Eagles To Face Cameroon In Round Of 16

Super Eagles will play the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) come Saturday at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny.

Nigeria needed an own goal to beat minnows Guinea-Bissau 1-0 and secure a place in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The only goal of Monday’s encounter at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan came in the 36th minute, as a low cross by Simon was emphatically turned into his own net by defender Opa Sangante, who had Victor Osimhen lurking behind him.

On the other hand, Cameroon scored twice with time ticking away on Tuesday to snatch a dramatic 3-2 win over Gambia, secure an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 place, and eliminate Ghana from the tournament.

Ondoa, a cousin of Andre Onana, was the hero of the night parrying a hard close-range shot from Ali Sowe to safety in the early stages at the 40,000-seat stadium in the central city.

The goalkeeper rescued Cameroon again after 35 minutes, eventually grasping the ball after a Yankuba Minteh header after a corner appeared goal-bound.

Ondoa was in action again soon after, diving to push away a snapshot by Musa Barrow, who either scored or created the four Gambian goals at the last AFCON

The Super Eagle will be hoping for a repeat show of their last encounter in the 2019 editionof the tournament in which Nigeria won 3-2 and a brace coming from Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwob rounding up the goals.